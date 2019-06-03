‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Rose Leslie Attends Music Festival as Husband Kit Harington Remains in Treatment

Rose Leslie went out with friends to a music festival this weekend as her husband, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, continues treatment.

Leslie has been fully supportive of her husband since he checked himself into a wellness retreat for help with stress, exhaustion and alcohol last week. The actress remained home while Harington went to the U.S., and on Sunday she even had some fun. In photos published by The Daily Mail, she was seen at the All Points East music festival.

All Points East was held in Victoria Park in London, England over the weekend. Leslie was there on Sunday at least, having fun with friends and enjoying the onset of spring. She wore a casual floral dress as well as comfortable sneakers for the event, showing no outward signs of concern for her husband across the pond.

Harington dealt with a lot of stress over the finale of Game of Thrones — the show on which he and Leslie first met. The series finale aired last month, but according to a report by Page Six, Harington had already been checked into treatment for weeks beforehand.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” a representative for Harington told Entertainment Tonight.

Harington starred as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones. The stoic, serious warrior had a long journey from bastard boy to king and back again, and along the way he played out one of the show’s best romances with Leslie. She played Ygritte, a woman of the Free Folk whom Jon met beyond the wall.

Since leaving the series, Leslie has had some high profile roles, including a stint on Downton Abbey and an ongoing lead role in The Good Fight on CBS All Access. Leslie has reportedly been “extremely supportive” of Harington as he takes some time to himself and undergoes the counseling he needs.

The couple, both 32 years old, have a lot of love for Game of Thrones as cast members, fans and because it introduced them as well. During the final season premiere in New York City, Harington told ET that seeing the finale together with Leslie was important to him.

“I said to Rose the other night, I was like, ‘We’ve been tethered by this show, a long time we’ve loved it,’” Harington said. “And now we get to enjoy the final hurrah.”