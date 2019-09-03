‘Full House’ Actress Shows Some Rare PDA at Hampton Classic

Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy are a very private couple. The two aren’t seen out much and when they are, they don’t often show any PDA. However, the couple did share a kiss during the Hampton Classic in New York.

The 30-year-old fashion designer, Olsen, was competing in the classic and her 47-year-old French banker husband looked on. During a break, the two were seen together talking, Sarkozy, lovingly placing his hand on his wife’s riding helmet. Then, later, when Olsen was with her horse, they pair exchanged smooches – perhaps for good luck.

As it turns out, Olsen didn’t win any prizes in the competition, but she did look great with her impressive vintage Cartier diamond and sapphire engagement ring resting on her right hand. Olsen is left handed, so while she competed, she wore it on the wrong hand. The Olsen married Sarkozy, who is the younger brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, in November, 2015.

Other famous faces and names also competed in the Hampton Classic. Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg took home a 12th place ribbon, and Eve Jobs, Steve Job’s daughter, took first place in the Junior Jumper competition. Other competitors included Jessica Springsteen (Bruce Springsteen’s daughter), Tabitha Broderick (Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s daughter), and Romy Lauer (Matt Lauer’s daughter).