Frankie Ballard Weds Christina Murphy in Surprise Ceremony

It may have all started with a beer, but it ended with a wedding!
Frankie Ballard married his girlfriend Christina Murphy at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas this week, the country singer confirmed to PEOPLE.
He shared a gorgeous photo from their wedding day on Instagram.
“Someday baby, You’ll accomp’ny me…and that day is today! 🙏🏽 @oldsmokeysboots has become my wife🌟,” he wrote alongside the picture.
He and the boutique owner had not announced their engagement so the wedding came as a shock to most fans.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
