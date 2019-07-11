Former ‘Today’ Host Matt Lauer’s Wife Officially Files For Divorce

Former Today show host Matt Lauer‘s wife Annette Roque has officially filed for divorce. The couple actually split back in late 2017, after Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women he worked with at the NBC morning news show. According to ET, a source previously revealed that the couple had not yet divorced due to working out the details of their asset separation.

“The choice to sell the house in the Hamptons is because of the divorce,” the source told the outlet. “Matt plans to stay in the Hamptons because he is very happy there. He has the privacy he needs and is at peace there. He’s taking care of himself, he’s playing a lot of golf and going to the gym. He has found support from old friends who have reached out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lauer and Roque share three children together:18-year-old Jack, 15-year-old Romy, and 12-year-old Thijs. At this time, there is no word on how the couple plan to approach custody of the two younger children.

They split back in 2017, following bombshell allegations against the veteran NBC “Today” show newscaster.https://t.co/u2FHkTkMTj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 10, 2019

One person who has continued to support Lauer is his first wife Nancy Alspaugh, who previously told the outlet, “We have remained close and always will. And, it makes me happy to see him moving forward and living his life.”

A separate source added that Lauer is “focusing on his children, and reconnecting with old friends and truly keeping a low profile.” The insider continued by saying, “He isn’t open to working right now. He wants to simplify his life and enjoy his family and friends. He is taking it one day at a time.”

The source went on to elaborate on the Lauer and Roque’s separation of assets, explaining: “The choice to sell the house in the Hamptons is because of the divorce. Matt plans to stay in the Hamptons because he is very happy there. He has the privacy he needs and is at peace there. He’s taking care of himself, he’s playing a lot of golf and going to the gym. He has found support from old friends who have reached out.”

Last month, it was reported that Lauer listed the Hamptons mansion — named Strongheart Manor — for $44 million. He is said to have purchased the 12-bedroom home in 2016 from actor Richard Gere for $36.5 million.

Lastly, Roque will reportedly keep up to $20 million worth of assets in their divorce, and will keep their Hamptons horse farm, which they bought in 2012 for $3.5 million.