Forest Whitaker Files for Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage With Wife Keisha Nash

Forest Whitaker has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Keisha Nash-Whitaker.

The Black Panther actor filed divorce documents Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. The court documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, also listed the value of his and Nash’s assets and debts as “unclear,” adding that the value will “be determined later.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the documents, Whitaker has requested to terminate the court’s ability to award support to Nash and has asked that each party be responsible for their own attorney’s fees.

The cause of the split is currently unclear.

News of their split comes just days after Whitaker took to Twitter to reflect on the meaning and bonds of family.

“Christmas is a celebration of solidarity – a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy,” he tweeted. “#MerryChristmas to you all!”

Whitaker and Nash initially met on the set of the 1994 film Blown Away, a film in which they played each other’s on-screen love interests. Just two years later, in 1996, they tied the knot, with Nash stating in 1997 that Whitaker “swept me off my feet.”

“He is very honest and sensitive and romantic,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “He swept me off my feet — not with material things, more like the way he displayed his emotions.”

They went on to share two daughters together – Sonnet Noel, 22, and True, 20. They also have children from previous relationship, with Whitaker having 28-year-old son, Ocean, while Nash has 27-year-old daughter Autumn.

Speaking to Parade in 2009, Whitaker opened up about his parenting style, revealing that he wasn’t a “tough love guy” when it came to raising their children.

“They come to me when they’re trying to slip something by,” he told the publication at the time, noting that Nash was “must stronger” with their children. “I have to always take a pause when they come and say, ‘Hey dad, is it OK if we do this? So I just look at them, like, ‘Have you talked to your mom about that?’ They know I’m the easy one.”

The divorce filing follows Whitaker’s move in September to put the couple’s Hollywood Hills mansion on the market with an asking price of $6 million. They had originally purchased the estate in 2003 for $2 million.