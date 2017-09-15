Fergie and Josh Duhamel Reportedly Tried for a Second Child Before Separation

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced on Thursday, Sept. 14 that they were separating after eight years of marriage, taking many by surprise with the news. In fact, the pair were trying for a second child last year, according to a source.

“They were trying to have another baby as of last year,” an insider told Us Weekly. “There had been a lot of talk in Fergie and Josh’s household about expanding the family.”

The singer and actor, who married in 2009, are parents to son Axl, 4. The source shared that the couple are committed to co-parenting their son, noting, “They are still very friendly and get along.”

Another source told Us that the couple has been having problems “for the past year.”

“He moved out around early spring,” the insider said. “He has been gone most of this summer filming The Buddy Games in Canada.”

A second source added, “They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work.”

