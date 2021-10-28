‘Fantastic Four’ Star Accused of Infidelity

Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd is being accused of having an affair by his estranged wife Alice Evans. Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March of this year, and according to E! News, he’s already moved on to his next relationship. The actor posted a new photo to his Instagram with a touching message to his likely new love interest, Australian actress Bianca Wallace.

“Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace,” he wrote beneath a photo of the two sitting next to each other on the set TV series Harrow. Wallace showed she has similar feelings, posting the same picture to her page.

Evans shortly after took to social media, airing out her confusion. The Vampire Diaries alum shared a picture that she says she took of Gruffudd but revealed he had told their daughter another story. “I have no words. My husband sent this to Elsie, our 8 yo last week and asked her if she thought he was a good photographer. I am lost. Totally lost and sad and confused…” she wrote.

She followed up the message, turning up the heat by accusing him of having an affair for the last three years of their relationship. “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca,” she said, adding, “Bianca Wallace seems to be the person he has been in a relationship with for three years whilst blaming our difficulties on me. I’ve just found this out tonight. I feel like killing myself. (I won’t)”

https://twitter.com/AliceEvansGruff/status/1453257946838798338?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Someone who claims to have worked on the Harrow set as a crew member came to Wallace’s defense. “I have personally known Bianca for years and they have NOT even known each other for three years let alone have an affair!!” they said in response to Evans’ tweets. “I have permission from both to comment. They started talking on set about acting, nothing personal, he spoke to me too about my writing, i guess by you i was also having an affair with him. I do not call talking about careers an affair!”

Evans announced their split in January, telling her followers that her husband “announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.” The actress, who shares two children with Gruffudd said “me and our young daughters girls (sic) are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’”

Hours after Evans publicly accused her husband of infidelity, she went back to say, “Still nothing. We were together for 20 yrs. We spoke every day, at least three or four times.” The couple met while on the set of the 2000 movie 102 Dalmatians. “He was my best friend, my twin soul. I don’t know how to move on. I will, but at the moment I have no idea,” she said.

A rep for Gruffudd told the outlet in a statement “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children.”