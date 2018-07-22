Fans Speculate Over Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s Wedding Date

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson fans are looking to the tattoos they share for clues of their upcoming wedding plans.

Fans of the pop star and the Saturday Night Live comedian believe the couple’s wedding date is on Aug. 4, 2018, which numerically is spelled 8/4/18. The number also matched that of Davidson’s late father’s badge number when he was a firefighter in New York City.

Not too long ago, the “God is a Woman” singer had the number tattooed on her foot in honor of Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The fan theory, first reported by E! News, seems to have some credibility, given the significance of the number to Davidson, and it would mean a way to honor the late father day on the day of their wedding.

Besides their matching ink, Davidson recently shared that he had given Grande the same FDNY pendant that his father wore when he died in the Twin Towers, and which he had worn for the last fifteen years.

Davidson told fans, “She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

The quick wedding, which would come in less than two weeks if true, would not really come as a surprise to fans of the couple, who have had one of the buzziest celebrity romances of the year. The pair announced their engagement back in June after only being together for a few weeks.

Since then, the two have been spending time in the Big Apple, where they recently moved into a new apartment together in a luxury Manhattan building. The couple has also been active social media, showing off their love for each other.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in June, gushing about Grande. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories in late June, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”

The two also share identical cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers, along with the word “Reborn” and “H2GKMO” in honor of Grande’s signature phrase, “honest to God knock me out.”

Grande is also busy promoting her upcoming album, Sweetener, set for a Aug. 17 release.