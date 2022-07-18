Country Music Radio DJ Reveals Engagement Alongside Scenic Proposal Photos

Country music radio DJ host Katie Neal has revealed that she's engaged to be married. Neal shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside some scenic photos of the big proposal, as first reported by All Access. "In 2008, Shane and I took a picture together and he said 'We take great pictures, we should get married!' welp...jokes on him," Neal wrote in a post featuring photos of her fiance Shane Mac down on one knee, another of them kissing, and a final picture of the two smiling and holding each other close.

In a follow-up post, Neal shared more images of their gorgeous Nashville bridge proposal, and added, "Guys. That's me. America's bridesmaid is going to be a bride! I've never felt more grateful or more loved than I have in the last week. After Shane proposed I turned around to see my mom, [Cate Horton] (who flew in just for the day!) and all the people in Nashville who make our lives so special. I almost fell over. I was not forming words. Just loud squeals." Neal then thanked some more friends, including a huge country music star. "A huge thank you to @super_sarah1 for planning a party on half a days notice. To [Kelsea Ballerini] for being the ultimate ringwoman. And [Kirsten Balani, photographer] for capturing this moment. My heart is so so happy."

Many of Neal's friends, fans, and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "....AND HE EVEN HIRED A PHOTOGRAPHER!!!!!!! So happy for y'all, to moon and back. ps- this post got so many more likes than Chelsea's engagement post." Someone else added, "Shane did sssoooo good!! We are so proud of him, and so happy for you!!!"

A third Instagram user wrote, "Omg KATIE!!! I am sososososososo HAPPY FOR Y'ALL! Congrats x a million!!!" Onoe more person commented, "Yesssssssssss! I've been all the way invested in your relationship with this man AND the dog so [very] happy to see it. CONGRATULATIONS KATIE NEAL!" A final follower offered, "It is so weird, I was just thinking abt this today! Like when is Katie Neal getting engaged ...idk why but I was!"

Fans can hear Neal's interviews by heading over to Audacy. For those who want to learn more about the country DJ, check out her website by clicking this link.