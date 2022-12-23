Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal

A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.

Burke shared photos of the engagement on social media. On Instagram, Burke wrote, " Don't wake me up." And on Twitter, the 33-year-old tweeted, "Life update." 2022 has been a very good year for Burke. Along with getting engaged, Burke was hired to be Buffalo's head coach in April. She came to the program after coaching at USC Upstate where she was named 2022 Big South Coach of the Year. Last year, USC Upstate won 22 games which was a 14-win improvement from the previous season.

"I would like to thank Mark Alnutt, President Tripathi and the rest of the search committee for trusting me to be the next head coach here at the University at Buffalo," Burke said when she was introduced as the new head coach. "From the start of this process, Mark and my vision for the women's basketball program at UB have aligned perfectly. This program has been built under Coach Legette-Jack's leadership into a dominant program in the MAC with national respect.

"I am fully committed to keeping it that way and becoming the premiere mid-major destination for some of the best players in the country. We will pride ourselves on continuing to raise the bar on the court but also be great representatives of this University and the City of Buffalo. Again, I am humbled and so appreciative of this opportunity and can't wait to get on campus."

Burke played college basketball at the University of Lousiville and helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament three times in her four seasons. During her sophomore year, Burke led the Cardinals in scoring and three-point percentage her junior year. Burke started her coaching career in 2013 when she was the director of basketball operations at California State Fullerton. She then served as an assistant coach at Saint Joseph's College for the 2014-15 season and began her head coaching career at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona in 2015. Burke was also the head coach at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.