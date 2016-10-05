Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Receive Stars on Music City Walk of Fame

(Photo: Twitter / @NashCntryDaily)

It’s been a big week for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw– the couple performed a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorum in Nashville Tuesday night, announced a world tour and received stars on the Music City Walk of Fame in the city the very next day.

The Tennessean shares that the ceremony took place at Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville, with country legend Reba McEntire singing Hill and McGraw’s praises before the pair were honored with their stars. McGraw and Hill were joined by an audience that included family, friends and fans, and the couple took a moment to reflect on their musical beginnings as they took the podium.

“I can’t look at my mom right now,” said McGraw, whose family was sitting in the front row. He also reminisced about his early days in Music City, which began in 1989 when he moved to town.

“I sang all over this town,” he said. “I love this city. I knew when I moved here that whether I was going to be toting somebody’s guitar case or if I was going to be pushing a road case around, this was what I was going to be doing for the rest of my life, and this was where I was going to live.”

Hill also spoke, noting the progress Nashville has made in the decades since she arrived.

“We’re a small community, yes,” she said.” We are growing, yes. But the people that live around this place will always remain good old fashioned folk that welcome people from around the globe. And that’s what makes me so proud to be a Nashvillian. That is what makes Tim and I so proud to raise our children here.”

McGraw also spoke about how the pair met.

“The best thing that happened to me was in 1996, I went on a tour called the Spontaneous Combustion tour,” he said to cheers from the audience. “And I had a really hot chick (who was touring with us). And I fought to stay away from her, as long as I could. And that lasted about as long as her job at McDonald’s. I’m not gonna go into detail, but it was a great tour, I can tell you that.”

The talented pair will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6.