Everything Jenni’ JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Has Done to Win the ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Back

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s husband Roger Mathews is not giving up on his marriage just yet.

A month after the Jersey Shore star announced the couple’s split, Mathews reportedly has tried to woo his way back into his wife’s good graces, as the reality star stays mum on the status of their relationship.

The couple married in October of 2015. They share two children, 4-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson. Farley filed for divorce on Sept. 12 in New Jersey, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since then, however, Mathews has not given up in his efforts to win her back, scroll through to see how the relationship has evolved since their split.

It’s Over

Farley shocked Jersey Shore fans at the end of September when she filed for divorce from her husband after nearly three years of marriage.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the divorce filings read.

‘Not Done Fighting’

Shortly after the announcement, Mathews took to Instagram to tell his followers he was not done trying to win Farley back, even with the divorce filing.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he went on. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

Blaming Himself

Mathews returned to Instagram shortly after the divorce news broke, alluding at the state of the relationship as he discussed shock therapy.

“Technology is an amazing thing. Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specifically designed for men to become better husbands,” Mathews captioned the photo of his back with a device attached. “Had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings. It’s called the ‘Dirtbag 9000’. It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f–ing Christmas tree.”

“It has four settings. 1. You’re a c– 2. I should have stayed with my ex 3. I hope you die a slow painful death 4. Just for fun. (Which is the most powerful setting and is like being shot by a police taser),” he continued.

“Humor has always been my way through life. Praying for a better tomorrow. Love you [JWoww],” he concluded.

Dealing with Greyson

JWoww has stayed mostly silent about the end of her marriage, sharing one of the reasons in an appearance on the TODAY Show in mid-October related to son Greyson’s speech delay problems.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’” JWoww said. “In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent, I thought, like ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’”

Mathews’ avoidance of Greyson’s problems made the reality star feel “very alone,” which didn’t make matters better for the strained relationship.

Staying in Contact

Despite the divorce filing, a source previously told E! News that all may not be lost.

“Their relationship hasn’t been healthy for a while, but even though Jenni already filed for divorce, it’s still not totally over yet — there’s a chance they could work it out and get back together,” the source said.

The couple has also kept in touch with one another, sharing romantic dinners and spending time together with the family. Days after filing for divorce, the family went to a show for the Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour in New Jersey. The pair were reportedly spotted with smiles on their faces during the event, though JWoww did not wear a wedding ring.

Celebrating Anniversaries?

Ahead of their third-year anniversary, Mathews posted a photo of the pair enjoying a candlelit dinner, much to the surprise of their followers.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he wrote on the caption, seemingly hinting at the couple trying to mend fences. After dinner, Farley was surprised by a horse-drawn carriage decorated with pink flowers.

A Tribute to their Love

Mathews kept the wooing going on their actual anniversary when he posted a heartfelt tribute to his ex wife, along with a photo from their wedding.

“This happened 3 years ago today. 8 years together total. 3006 days together. Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change. Happy Anniversary Babe,” he wrote on the caption on Oct. 18.

Silence from JWoww

Despite the latest reunions, JWoww appears to remain set on the separation. The TV personality recently jetted off to Barcelona, Spain with Meilani for a vacation.

Mathews have kept tabs on them from afar, sharing a photo of the 4-year-old during the vacation, writing: “Such a precious little diva enjoying her Spain vacation with Mom.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the pair can work they way back to each other after all. Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.