Eric Dane Is All Smiles in First Public Appearance Since Revealing Depression Battle

A month after taking a health-related break, Eric Dane is back on the red carpet with his family.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum’s rep revealed in April that Dane would be taking a few weeks off from filming his TNT series, The Last Ship. The actor reportedly asked for break due to dealing with depression and personal issues. On Saturday, Dane attended the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball.

Dane appeared with his wife Rebecca Gayheart, who co-founded the event, and their daughters Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5. The annual event, which raises funds to assist the homeless and impoverished, has been a family event since 2004.

“We always make this a family affair,” Gayheart wrote on Instagram. “I want my girls to know how important it is to give back.”

The outing was Dane’s first since briefly stepping away from filming season five of The Last Ship.

Gayheart told E! News that the family would be staying close in Malibu as Dane was returning to work.

“Daddy’s working in town, so we’re going to be hanging close, we’ll be in Malibu a lot, a lot of local trips visiting family,” she said.

Season four of The Last Ship premieres August 20 on TNT.

