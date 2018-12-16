Former ‘Revenge’ Co-Stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Engaged

❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman already married each other on-screen, and now they’ll be tying the knot in real life!

VanCamp announced the news on Instagram Thursday with a photo of herself covering her face, a sparkling ring on her finger clearly visible. She captioned the shot with a simple heart emoji.

PEOPLE shares that VanCamp and Bowman were first linked back in 2012. The pair starred together on the ABC drama Revenge, playing Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson, who tied the knot in season 3 of the show. Revenge ran from 2011-2015.

While the pair has kept their relationship fairly private, VanCamp previously opened up about the “wonderful love in [her] life” during a 2014 interview with InStyle Australia.

“Trust is the most important thing in any relationship because everything falls into place after that,” she said.

Congratulations to the couple!

