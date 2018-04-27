Emily Ratajkowski’s New Husband Spotted Getting Cozy With Actress Suki Waterhouse, Ditches Wedding Ring

Emily Ratajkowski's husband Sebastian Bear-McClard has been spotted getting cozy with actress Suki Waterhouse and having ditched his wedding ring.

See Photos Here

The pair were caught by cameras after presumably finishing up a workout session, according to The Daily Mail.

In the photos, Bear-McClard can be seen with his arm around Waterhouse as the two laugh and smile together. They also appeared to be taking selfies as well.

The candid photos of the couple have shocked many on social media, as Ratajkowski revealed in February that the two had gotten married in a secrete ceremony. The couple had only been dating for several weeks.

At this time Ratajkowski, nor Bear-McClard or Waterhouse, appear to have commented on the photos.

Bear-McClard is an actor/producer who recently produced the independent film Good Time, which stars Twilght's Robert Pattinson. In the movie, Pattinson plays Connie Nikas, "a Queens hood who robs banks and watches over his mentally challenged brother."

Prior to dating and marrying Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski also dated Andrew Dryden and musician Jeff Magid.

Ratajkowski has spent her career splitting time between modeling and acting, having been featured on over two dozen magazine covers, and starring in a handful of films and TV shows.

She previously stared as herself in HBO's Entourage movie, as well as the Oscar-nominated film Gone Girl, and alongside Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends.

She currently has multiple films in production, including Lying and Stealing, a crime film that co-stars Divergent's Theo James, and just released I Feel Pretty, a comedy film that stars Amy Schumer as a woman who struggles with insecurity but wakes from a fall "believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet."

Additionally, Ratajkowski will also be seen in the upcoming romance film Cruise, and a thriller titled Welcome Home, in which she co-stars with Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul.

Ratajkowski's most recent film is In Darkness, a thriller about a blind musician who "hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London's gritty criminal underworld." Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein, both Game of Thrones alumni, co-star.

In 2014, Ratajkowski's iCloud was hacked and personal nude photos of her were leaked to the internet.

The hacker had reached out to a reporter in order to try and exclusively sell the images to which the reporter refused and stated to the public, "To be clear, this wasn't footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people."