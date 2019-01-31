Ellen DeGeneres Wishes Wife Portia de Rossi Happy Birthday in Sunshiny Selfie

On Portia de Rossi‘s 46th birthday, wife Ellen DeGeneres can’t help but gush over her and their family.

“Happy birthday to my wonderful wife Portia. As a birthday gift, you can follow her on Instagram @generalpublic.art. I love you and our family,” DeGeneres captioned a sunny selfie of her and two of their dogs.

The post earned nearly one million likes in a few hours and thousands of comments from adoring fans wishing de Rossi a happy birthday.

“So adorable!” one fan wrote of the photo.

“I want to be you two,” another gushed.

“Your love for each other is so beautiful!” someone else said.

“Cutest blondes and pups around!” another wrote.

While DeGeneres’ gift of potentially millions of social media followers is tough to beat, de Rossi may have done just that last February, when she surprised DeGeneres with the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund for the comedian’s 60th birthday.

She explained to her wife on her show how she will carry on her hero Fossey’s legacy and dedication to animals “by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda.”

The surprise brought DeGeneres to tears, and while she was practically stunned into silence, her wife revealed another massive facet of the gift.

“I have also set up a foundation in your name called The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund,” de Rossi said. “So, this is the first initiative for the fund that you can take this and do whatever you want with it. You’ve done amazing work for elephants and you can just continue and support whatever you want to do.”

DeGeneres took a moment to express gratitude for the gift and to gush over de Rossi’s thoughtfulness and love.

“It’s the best gift. I’ve always said — and when we got married, Portia’s line was, ‘It’s good to be loved; it’s profound to be understood’ — and, she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me. So, I love you.”

The talk show host and the Arrested Development actress celebrated 10 years of marriage in August. Both women shared a video from their wedding to their social media channels. The video shows them getting their first glimpses of each other on their wedding day as well as a photo montage.

“Ten years ago today. This was such a special day for us,” DeGeneres, 60, captioned the video on Instagram. De Rossi, 45, captioned it with the hashtags “10-year anniversary” and “marriage equality.”

The footage was originally aired on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a month after the couple said “I do” in August 2008 at their Los Angeles home.

“Ten years ago, Wayne Dyer officiated our wedding ceremony. These words were life-changing to us then, and they mean just as much now,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram of the speech given by their wedding officiant.

“10 years ago today, Ellen and I were married,” de Rossi wrote. “We wanted to share Wayne Dyer’s poignant and special words with you to remind us all how far we’ve come—that we are living in a country that supports #marriageequality #waynedyer.”