Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Sweet Wedding Video

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, with each of them sharing a video from their wedding to their social media channels.

The adorable video shows both of them getting their first looks at each other as well as a photo montage of the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ten years ago today. This was such a special day for us,” DeGeneres, 60, captioned the video on Instagram. De Rossi, 45, captioned it with the hashtags “10-year anniversary” and “marriage equality.”

In the video, the camera stays on DeGeneres as she lays eyes on de Rossi in her wedding gown for the first time. A huge smile crosses her face and tears fill her eyes as de Rossi walks to her. “You look beautiful. Oh my God,” DeGeneres says.

The footage was originally aired on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a month after the couple tied the knot in August 2008 at their home in Los Angeles. De Rossi wore a Zac Posen halter bridal gown with a pink bodice and a full pale pink tulle skirt. DeGeneres donned a white sheer Zac Posen shirt, vest and pants.

Both brides shared a passage from the speech from Author and philosopher Wayne Dyer, who officiated the ceremony.

“My dear Portia and Ellen…Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness,” the excerpt read. “I have often said that true nobility is not about being better than anyone else, it is about being better than you used to be. With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as a people, are truly becoming better than we used to be.”

“Ten years ago, Wayne Dyer officiated our wedding ceremony. These words were life-changing to us then, and they mean just as much now,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram of his speech.

“10 years ago today, Ellen and I were married,” de Rossi wrote. “We wanted to share Wayne Dyer’s poignant and special words with you to remind us all how far we’ve come—that we are living in a country that supports #marriageequality #waynedyer.”

DeGeneres announced their engagement on her show, just after the California Supreme Court overturned a state ban on same-sex marriage.

Later that year, voters passed Proposition 8, a ballot measure that defined marriage as only between a man and a woman. In 2013, a federal appeals court ruled that gay marriages could resume in California after a federal judge struck down Proposition 8 as unconstitutional. In 2015, a Supreme Court ruling made same-sex marriage legal nationwide.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images