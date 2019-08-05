Elizabeth Olsen Flashes Emerald Engagement Ring in First Photos Since Robbie Arnett Engagement

Elizabeth Olsen was reported to be engaged to musician Robbie Arnett last week, and the actress was seen wearing her engagement ring for the first time during a trip to the grocery store with Arnett in Sherman Oaks, California on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The couple was spotted at Ralph’s supermarket, walking together as they carried their purchases and a pair of iced coffees.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Olsen can be seen with a large emerald ring on her left hand, with the large emerald center stone surrounded by diamonds. The Avengers star kept the rest of her outfit casual in a white button-down shirt, black Under Armour shorts, black sneakers and a straw visor.

Olsen, 30, and Arnett, 27, have been together for over two years, with the duo first seen taking a walk together in New York City in March 2017 after previously having met during a vacation in Mexico. They attended the Gersh Agency pre-Emmy party together that September and posed together in public for the first time.

Arnett is the frontman of indie band Milo Greene, which was formed in 2009. Olsen was previously engaged to actor Boyd Holbrook, with the couple splitting in 2015 after getting engaged the previous year.

Olsen, like her famous sisters, is notoriously private, though Ashley Olsen recently sparked engagement speculation of her own when she was seen wearing a ring on her finger during an outing with boyfriend Louis Eisner in Pacific Palisades, California. Mary-Kate Olsen has been married to husband Oliver Sarkozy since November 2015.

Elizabeth addressed her sister’s privacy during an interview with Modern Luxury, sharing that the former Full House stars have passed the trait onto her.

“I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it,” she explained before revealing her siblings’ advice.

“They’d say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else],’” she recalled. “It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do. They’re very tight-lipped – notoriously so.”

She also spoke about a potential family while discussing the home she had just purchased.

“[It] has been so much fun and stimulating creatively,” she said, adding, “I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.’ I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Kovac