Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 2

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcome their second child together.

The couple announced the birth of the child, their first son, via a London Times listing, which can be seen below.

The name the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor and his wife chose was Luke Richard Bagshawe. This means the infant will have the last name of his mother.

While this is a peculiar move, it provides a bit of a balance when it comes to their children’s names. Their daughter, Iris Mary Redmayne, took her famous dad’s surname.

Redmayne, 36, and Bagshawe, 34, married on Dec. 15, 2014. They gave birth to Iris in June 2016.

As E! reports, their second pregnancy was confirmed in November as the couple attended Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation Jewellery Series Preview in London.

As of February, they had not confirmed the sex of the soon-to-be-born baby. They told Live With Kelly and Ryan they did have a boy name in mind, though.

“It’s interesting, because last time we didn’t know, either, and we sort of did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on,” he said.

Fans and admirers sent online congrats out to the Theory of Everything actor, with many praising their choice of announcement.

“Eddie Redmayne is so fancy and old fashioned, taking to the print edition of The Times of London to announce the birth of his new son. Congrats!” celebrity blogger Perez Hilton wrote.

A fan replied, saying, “That’s just classy. There are some things of the past we should still do. Just not all of it! It’s why books are still popular, photography etc.”

