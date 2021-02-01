‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shows off Her Baby Bump With Bikini Photo

Chillin at almost 14 weeks 😎 A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

We’re pretty sure this is going to be one talented baby!

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) pro Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram Saturday, to show off her growing baby bump while rocking a leopard bikini. Murgatroyd, who is expecting her first child with fellow DWTS cast member Maksim Chmerkovskiy, looks glowing and healthy, as she rocks a pair of sunglasses and little else!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chillin at almost 14 weeks,” the dancer captioned the shot.

Murgatroyd also shared a sweet snap a few days earlier showing Chmerkovskiy lovingly touching her belly while she smiled.

“We couldn’t be happier,” she wrote. “Baby Chmerkovskiy is coming.”

We couldn’t be happier ❤️ Baby Chmerkovskiy is coming ❤️ A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:50am PDT

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, it became clear that the couple could not be more excited to become parents.

“I can’t wait to provide this baby with the tools to become a beautiful, kind person,” Chmerkovskiy said. “And they’ll have the best sneaker collection.”

Murgatroyd added, “I’m looking forward to nurturing something and just having the baby be the center of our world. I’m looking forward to putting all our energy into this beautiful soul.”

The pair are planning to tie the knot in the summer of 2017, and their new bundle of joy is due in January.