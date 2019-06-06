‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Shames Rude Wedding Guests

Cheryl Burke’s wedding day may have come and gone but there’s one thing she won’t live down.

The Dancing With the Stars pro made it clear that one thing that still grinds her gears is how a few of her wedding guest were super late and informal about their RSVP’s. Instead, some would text her that they would be attending or just tell her during public outings.

The dancer went live on IGTV and called a few of her invitees out aloud on the platform — their names were bleeped in the video. She had a joking but sarcastic tone to her voice when telling them that anything other than an actual mailed in RSVP wouldn’t suffice.

“A text is not going to do, you must RSVP,” she addressed one.

She mentioned to another, “I was at your wedding, so you better be coming.”

The 35-year-old posted the video as part of her recurring “Wifey Wednesday” segment on IGTV and started one video posted to her Instagram account by saying, “So I think we should scroll down the list and see who hasn’t RSVP’d yet.”

She called another friend out saying, “I haven’t seen you in years, but tick tock!”

Despite her attitude towards those who lacked in the proper wedding manners, she did post a sweet photo of she and her sister planning the seating arrangements for her May wedding to actor Matthew Lawrence.

Burke and Lawrence said “I do” on May 23 at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California in front of 200 guests.

The attendees enjoyed a nice dinner along with a five-tier wedding cake.

It’s clear that Burke was a little stressed with wedding planning, but she did mention that it was worth it all and was much happier with the end result.

“It was so cool to see my Pinterest wedding come true,” she said. “Everything was perfect. My friends were telling me that it was one of the favorite weddings they’d ever attended.”

She even told PEOPLE that she was a little sad when it was all over. “It’s bittersweet, because I’m really sad that it’s over. But at the same time, it’s calming. I feel like this is exactly what needed to happen for us.”

Her husband added, “The wedding was a surreal high. I feel like the most blessed man on the planet.”