‘DWTS’ Couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy in Love ‘More Today Than Ever Before’ on Anniversary

It’s been two years since Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy tied the knot, and the couple, who met on Dancing With the Stars, has never been happier. Monday, as the two celebrated their second wedding anniversary, the professional dancers shared lovely sentiments and gorgeous shots from their 2017 ceremony on social media, giving fans all over a major case of the feels.

Posting a stunning photo of the couple at their wedding altar, accented by hundreds of white flowers, Chmerkovskiy declared his love for his wife has only grown over the years.

“Today will always be one of the best days of my life!” the 39-year-old professional dancer wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t wait to marry you. I couldn’t wait to spend the rest of my life being your partner, your friend and your family. I’m in love with you more today than ever before. I’m obsessed with us.”

“You have my hand, my heart and my soul for as long as I live,” Chmerkovskiy added alongside a red heart emoji. “Happy anniversary my love.”

It’s clear the feelings are mutual, with Murgatroyd sharing a likewise gushing caption alongside a gallery of photos from their big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

“To the man whom I felt that gut-wrenching, hard to describe, electric, painful, soulmate style of love for…. [Maksim], you will always be my ‘one’,” the 32-year-old pro dancer wrote. “The one that I couldn’t be apart from, the one whom I loved from the beginning (and I didn’t know why), I couldn’t even explain it logically to my head or anyone lol”

“The one who has always been my protector, the one who knows me better than anyone,” she continued. “[Maksim Chmerkovskiy], you are the love of my life, and I cherish every year we have on this earth together. Happy 2nd Anniversary!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Photo credit: Instagram/Peta Murgatroyd