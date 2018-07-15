‘DWTS’ Pro Julianne Hough Posts Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Video in Celebration of One Year Anniversary

Julianne Hough released an elaborate behind-the-scenes wedding video to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Brooks Laich.

The couple celebrated their anniversary back on July 8 by sharing the professional video with her fans. Hough said they had been waiting for their anniversary to post it.

“We have been married for 1 year and these words are more true than ever,” Hough, 29, wrote on Instagram. “Our wedding was the best weekend of my life, the best weekend of our lives and this has been the BEST YEAR!!! Our wedding was all about LOVE and spreading love with our family and friends! Our wedding was so perfect, but our life together is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced, and we’re still working on making our lives together all about spreading love! I love you [Laich]!”

Laich also shared a handful of photos from their wedding.

“One year ago today I got to marry my best friend, and the love of my life [Hough],” Laich, 35, wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an unbelievable first year of marriage, filled with so much growth, adventure, laughter, and love! This photo truly is the single greatest moment of my life so far – I am the luckiest man in the world to be married to you [Hough]! Thank you for your presence in my life, and sharing your love with me! Cheers to one year, and infinite more my love!”

Hough and Laich started dating in December 2013. Their outdoor wedding took place near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in front of 200 guests, PEOPLE reported at the time. The event was designed by Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events and Hough wrore a custom Custom Marchesa gown for the ceremony.

Their guests included Hugh’s brother, dancer Derek Hough, her friend Nina Dobrev, actor Aaron Paul and fellow DWTS pro Mark Ballas.

The couple is hoping to start a family soon, but are not sure how many children they plan on having.

“I’d probably want to start our family in the next 10 years,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March. “We’ll see how it goes, what happens. We both wanted four [kids at first] and now we’re like, ‘Let’s just take it one at a time.’”

“I think we’re learning new things about ourselves too, because you don’t stay the same,” Hough told PopCulture.com about their relationship. “You continually evolve individually, so the changes she makes in her life, I learn to love and appreciate,” Laich added.

Hough is a former Dancing With The Stars pro who won the Mirror Ball trophy in seasons four and five. She also won the 2015 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for her work on the show.

Laich is a free agent NHL player who played for the Los Angeles Kings last season.