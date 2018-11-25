‘DWTS’ Couple Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten Step out for Sweet Treat Together

The latest season of Dancing With the Stars is over, but the relationship between Alexis Ren and Alan Bernsten is getting stronger.

The 21-year-old Instagram star and the 24-year-old DWTS pro were seen enjoying a night on the town Tuesday and getting holiday-themed ice cream shakes at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Manhattan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple — whose growing showmance was a big story during the latest season of the ABC competition series — reportedly were all smiles as they spent time together at the Midtown restaurant after they arrived in New York from Los Angeles, just a day after the finale on Monday night.

Take a look at a photo released by Entertainment Tonight, here.

The pair arrived in New York to meet up with other finalists — Evanna Lynch and Key Motsepe as well as Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, along with the season’s big winners, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess for a group appearance on Good Morning America.

Ren and Bernsten may not have won the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season, but their relationship born out of their partnership, seems to be continuing after the show.

The pair shared emotional messages to one another on Instagram celebrating their last performance together, featuring a live performance from Avril Lavigne of her new song, “Head Above Water.”

Bernsten shared a photo from the performance, showing both stars standing close to one another on top of a huge rock that served as the main set piece for their freestyle dance.

“To say I’m proud of you is an understatement! [Alexis Ren] you are amazing! I’m so lucky for this whole experience! Thank you everyone,” Bersten captioned the pic, alongside a heart emoji.

On Tuesday, Ren honored her dance partner with a slideshow of clips from the performance, which earned them their second perfect score of the season.

“Last dance…the best way to end this journey. Thank you,” Ren wrote, adding a heart emoji to the end of her caption.

The couple told ET after Monday’s finale that even though they finished on fourth place, they left the competition feeling like winners.

“Honestly, this whole experience, I’ve told her so many times, I don’t care if we win the Mirrorball because we’re out here doing something that we love and it’s so much fun,” Bernsten said.

“And to do it with Alexis has been incredible,” he added. “So I’m just so thankful for this whole journey.”