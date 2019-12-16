Donnie Wahlberg Posts Shirtless Photo of Him Kissing Wife Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg posted a shirtless photo on Instagram this weekend that still has fans swooning. The actor was in a dressing room, apparently in the middle of kissing his wife Jenny McCarthy when the photo was taken. Fans are still leaving comments on the picture.

Wahlberg must have been feeling photogenic on Friday when he posted a photo with his wife. He wore no shirt, but his shoulder had a patch of athletic tape on it, and a padlock necklace dangled just below his throat. He wore low-rise pants with a studded belt, and a flat-brimmed cap.

The actor’s face was inches away from that of his wife, McCarthy, who was bent forward expectantly. She wore some kind of pass on a lanyard around her neck, perhaps indicating that she was visiting him at work. Wahlberg captioned the post with a few affection emojis and the hashtag

“Friday feeling.”

“Happy [Friday feeling] Donnie and Jenny, beautiful couple,” one fan commented.

“Looking gooooooooood as always,” another fan wrote with fire and winking emojis.

View this post on Instagram #fridayfeeling ❤️😂💪🏼😉 A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Dec 13, 2019 at 10:55am PST

“I love how you two love each other!!” a third added.

Wahlberg and McCarthy are a fan-favorite celebrity couple, especially among Blue Bloods fans. The two were first romantically linked in the summer of 2013, five years after Wahlberg divorced his previous wife. They met while filming an episode of Watch What Happens Live together.

Wahlberg and McCarthy got engaged just under a year later, and married a few short months after that. They said their vows in a Chicago suburb in a relatively private ceremony, surrounded by friends and family.

These days, fans follow Wahlberg for updates on Blue Bloods, the acclaimed police drama where he stars as Detective Danny Reagan. Reagan has been flying solo since his on-screen wife, Linda (Amy Carlson) died on the show. Last week, Wahlberg opened up about the scene that made him cry during filming — his first without Carlson.

“The first dinner scene without Linda was really emotional, just genuine emotion,” he told TV Insider. “Nobody was acting that day. My tears were real, because even though in real life, Amy Carlson was still around, I was going to be moving forward on the show without her. I wouldn’t have a partner anymore to help me with these boys — on-screen and off, to be frank. It’s a big loss, and I’ll always remember the emotion of that day.”

In another interview with PopCulture.com, Wahlberg told us he expects his character to find another love interest one day.

“Yeah. I think eventually it’ll happen. But I just think, you know, the audience had such a love and respect for Danny and Linda, and I think it, whatever it is, just has to be authentic,” Wahlberg said. “I think if it’s a stunt or it’s done for the wrong reasons, I think the audience won’t like it to be honest with you.”



Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes return in 2020.