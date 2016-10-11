Donald Glover Is a Dad

I’ve concluded that @donaldglover became a father on or around 2/21 in Hawaii after an investigation sparked by my desire to avoid work pic.twitter.com/CviyBRGBsk — TracieEganMorrissey (@TracieMorrissey) October 6, 2016

Childish Gambino has a child of his own now.

Rapper, writer and actor Donald Glover has welcomed a baby with his girlfriend.

An insider has confirmed to UsWeekly that the baby rumors are true. Glover and his unnamed girlfriend have indeed welcomed their first child together.

The Atlanta actor keeps his private life out of the spotlight. In January, his girlfriend’s baby bump sparked baby rumors when they were spotted at a Hawaii grocery store together. In May, they were once again spotted together, this time pushing a baby stroller in New York City.

This is the first time since then that a source has confirmed that Glover does in fact have a baby.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see baby pictures anytime soon, though. The notoriously private celeb wiped all of his social media accounts.