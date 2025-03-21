Dolly Parton Says Husband Carl Dean ‘Suffered a Great Deal’ Before His Death

Dolly Parton is opening up about the death of her beloved husband, Carl Dean, after he passed away earlier this month at the age of 82.

The country music legend, 79, spoke candidly in an interview with Knox News published Monday, March 17, saying that her husband had “suffered a great deal” before his death on March 3.

“I’m doing better than I thought I would,” she said. “I’ve been with him 60 years. So I’m going to have to relearn some of the things that we’ve done. But I’ll keep him always close.” The “9 to 5” singer added, “I’m at peace that he’s at peace, but that don’t keep me from missing him and loving him.”

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Parton also shared a sweet story about Dean as she celebrated the 40th season of her Dollywood theme park, recalling that he never wanted to make a scene when he went to the park without her. “He used to come to the park; he bought his own ticket — stood in line and got his ticket,” she told the outlet. “He didn’t want somebody giving him a ticket ‘cause he was Dolly’s husband. Everybody thinks that’s the funniest thing.”

On March 14, Parton made her first public appearance since Dean’s death, welcoming season pass holders to Dollywood and as she paid tribute to her longtime love. “Of course, I will always love him, and I’ll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you,” she said, as per WSPA News.

“I just want all of you to know how much I appreciate you for everything that’s happened to us in the last several years,” the “Jolene” singer continued. “I just want to take a minute to thank all of you for all the flowers and cards, and the well-wishes, for the loss of Carl. You know how I loved him and he would want me to be working today. I expect to be working.”

Parton added, “I need to laugh. I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two.”

Shortly after Dean passed, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to announce the sad news. “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” she wrote of Dean, whom she married in 1966. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”