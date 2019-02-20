‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Stars Duane and Beth Chapman Soak up the Sun in Fresh New Hawaii Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Duane and Beth Chapman recently shared a fresh new photo from Hawaii, where the couple is soaking up some sun.

In the picture shared to Instagram, the Chapman’s are seen standing near some palm trees, with Duane donning all black and Beth sporting a low-cut top with jean shorts and a large hat.

“Aloha from Honolulu from Dog & Beth,” the caption on the post read.

Many Dog the Bounty Hunter fans have since commented on the photo, with one person writing, “I love you guys. Beth, I pray for you everyday. My dream use to be to meet you and Duane one day. Keep up the fight Beth, I’m rooting you on.”

“Love you guys!! God bless you both,” someone else said. “Its very inspiring Beth how you truly know the Lord! I listen to you standing in front of a church full of people. You gave a beautiful background on your prior life and some experiences you have gone through, thanks for giving your true testimony ! You are definitely a true Warrior in Christ. “

“You guys are the meaning of true love I’ve watched your show for many years and I have loved you guys like forever Beth is always in my prayers big big love from Dublin Ireland,” another fan commented.

While the reality TV couple is enjoying some much earned relaxation in The Aloha State, they also took some time to memorialize a member of their Dog the Bounty Hunter “Dog Pound” who recently passed away.

In a post on Twitter, Beth revealed, “We lost a beloved #DogPound member Tammy Lowery was a loyal friend & amazing person she fought a long hard fight & never complained she will be missed by all her dog pound friends & by @DogBountyHunter & myself we love you honey RIP

Aloha aHui hou [Until we meet again.]”

Later this year, the Chapman’s will star in a brand new series titled Dog’s Most Wanted, which will air on WGN.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Duane said of the series in an announcement. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

Dog’s Most Wanted does not yet have a specific premiere date.