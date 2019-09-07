Dove Cameron Proves Her Pink Hair Is Here to Stay After Fans Thought She Went Back to Blond

Dove Cameron has shared a few decisively pink-haired photos in recent days, proving that she did not go back to blond as some fans thought. Cameron posted a photo of herself on Friday in the chair getting her hair done, but it was apparently a throwback. In real life, her hair is still a shocking shade of neon pink.

Cameron’s fans set a lot of store by her chosen hair color, as it reflects the direction of her hair. The 23-year-old had stated that when she turns her focus more to music, she will also pick out a less natural hair color. That’s why so many were disappointed to see the blond back in her feed on Friday.

As it turns out, they have nothing to worry about, as Cameron’s hair is still triumphantly pink. Following Friday’s post, Cameron put up two more with her more recent pink hair. She also appeared in two photos from friends where her pink hair was intact.

View this post on Instagram 🇬🇧 ->🇯🇵 A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Sep 7, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

One of the photos was a stylish mirror selfie, showing Cameron apparently in an airport. She was dressed all in black, including her sunglasses, with white sneakers on. Even the iced coffee in her hands was black, and her pink hair was tucked neatly over her shoulders in one long sheet.

The other photo was in black and white, social media sleuths were able to cross-reference it to show that Cameron’s hair was pink in it. Cameron was posing with fellow actor Rob Houchen in the shot, and he had posted the same photo in color. Houchen had shared another photo where he and a pink-haired Cameron were locked in a friendly embrace.

Finally, if there was any doubt left, singer and actress BiBi posted a photo with Cameron early on Saturday morning where the pink hair was present yet again. The two women puckered their lips at the camera, Cameron wearing a bright red lipstick. It is unclear what got the two together, but fans were loving it.

Of course, fans also questioned how close Cameron got to Houchen in their photo together, but there was no cause for alarm there. As Cameron recently discussed with E! News, she is getting pretty serious with boyfriend Thomas Doherty.

“We were filming a movie, that’s how we met, and at the time I had just broken up with my fiancé, for truly completely unrelated reasons,” she said. “And I was like, this is not going to end well even if I am interested in this guy in any sort of real way. This is not the time for this and so I avoided him like the plague, I was like ‘This is a bad idea.’ I really tried to fight it.”

As Cameron revealed, however, she finally gave in to the romance when Doherty challenged her to a staring contest.

“He was like ‘ok, you and me stare off, the first person to break eye contact loses’” she said. “He was like, ‘I am falling in love with you right now.’ He was like, ‘I can see you and I’m falling in love with you.’ It was really romantic.”