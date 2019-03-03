Dina Lohan Will Finally Meet Online Boyfriend After 5-Year Relationship

Dina Lohan is taking a big step in her long-distance relationship.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum will reportedly meet her boyfriend Jesse Nadler in person for the first time, five years after they first met online.

According to TMZ, Lohan and Nadler plan to meet face-to-face the next time she is in Los Angeles. The man, who many fans of the CBS competition series accused of catfishing Lohan when she first spoke of him while in at the house told the outlet that things are “going great” and they chat on FaceTime almost every day.

Lohan reportedly plans to visit California as she is fielding TV offers following her stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Nadler is reportedly waiting to finally meet his long-distance girlfriend.

Nadler’s latest interview with the outlet comes a couple of weeks since Lohan revealed she was seeing a man that she had met online for the past five years in the Big Brother house. At the time, Nadler told the outlet he planned on moving back to New York to be with Lohan.

“I already have a real estate agent in West Hampton Beach,” he said, adding that he “definitely” wants to work things out with the momager. “We’re gonna be walking beaches from West Hampton to Montaulk Point. She’s going to be my Bonnie and Clyde.”

Nadler first decided to speak out about his relationship after fans of the series began to speculate that Lohan was being catfished.

“When the news first hit … my computer was going crazy and blowing up,” Nadler said at the time. “And then I saw the ‘catfish’ term … and I was really not happy with that, ’cause I’m real.”

He then told the publication that they had connected on Facebook and started developing romantic feelings for each other during their conversations.

“Dina and I were both Long Islanders and we met, and we became friends on Facebook. Then we started talking on the phone and sending private movies and videos, ’cause I have a … Sony HD [camera], so if I was downtown, I’d let her see my town and she’d send me pictures of Sag Harbor and places that I grew up in when I lived out there,” he explained. “So one thing led to another and we started having feelings that were more than just Facebook friends.”

While on the show, Lohan defended her relationship and told her houseguests he was “real” despite their criticism.

“I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma,” the momager said, adding that the reason she’s never FaceTimed with him is because “some guys just don’t use iPhones.”

“I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?” she said.