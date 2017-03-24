You’ll Never Believe Who This ‘Walking Dead’ Heartthrob Is Dating

A post shared by TWD-REVENGE FAN (@twdrevengefan4life) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

This new Hollywood romance is sizzling!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were spotted holding hands while on a stroll in New York City Tuesday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress and the Walking Dead star were cute as can be as they strolled down the street, stopping to share a kiss against a building. It’s the first time we’ve spotted the two together in a romantic capacity, POPSUGAR reports.

Relationship rumors first ignited back in 2015 when Kruger was still dating Joshua Jackson. Kruger and Reedus met on the set of Sky and were reportedly caught kissing in a bar in December that year.

MORE: Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson Split After 10 Years Together

In July of 2016, Kruger and Jackson announced they were splitting up after nine years of dating. Reedus has been previously linked to Courtney Love and shares a 17-year-old son with ex Helena Christensen.

[H/T: Twitter / @tanreyna00]

Related:

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger Spotted Together a Month After Break Up

Internet Outraged at Diane Kruger’s Bikini Photo

Diane Kruger Flaunts Bikini Body While on Vacation