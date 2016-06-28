Leah Still STUNS as Flower Girl During Dad’s Wedding

Houston Texans defensive end #DevonStill is a married man! 💞 But before his wedding, he gifted his daughter, Leah, a stunning rose gold butterfly bracelet to symbolize their new beginnings. Click the link in our bio for the details. | 📷: Joseph Lin Photography A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on May 13, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Devon Still and Asha Joyce are a married couple – and gorgeous Leah Still walked the aisle with the very important flower girl duties.

A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 13, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

Still and Joyce married in a gorgeous ceremony at the New Your Public Library May 13, 2016, E! News reports.

6-year-old Leah walked up to her father and gave him a kiss, and he returned the adorable sentiment, kissing her on the cheek several times. She was also played a very important part during the ceremony, holding her dad and the bride's hands throughout their vows.

"You are not only the love of my life, but you are my best friend," Joyce said to Still during her vows. An emotional Still replied, "I promise to be by your side through every step of the way."

After their vows were read and they were pronounced married, the crowd erupted in cheers as "Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson played.

A video posted by SHADE KING (@shadekinge) on May 13, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

Still's wedding came after a lot of anticipation since he and his bride-to-be put their wedding on hold when Leah was diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 neuroblastoma two years ago.

"When we first got engaged, we didn't jump right into planning because Leah was our number-one priority," the 26-year-old athlete told PEOPLE. "It was all about her getting better."

Now that Leah has a clean bill of health, Still told PEOPLE that he's thrilled to start the next phase of life, with his new wife by his side.

"Having Asha by my side has definitely made it easier to travel down this path. Overcoming the things we've overcome…I'm just looking forward to what the future holds for us. We'll make it through whatever is thrown our way."

Congratulations to the Still family!