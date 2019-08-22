Derick Dillard Seemingly Hints Wife Jill Duggar Is on Birth Control, and Fans Weigh In

Derick Dillard has seemingly hinted that his wife Jill Duggar Dillard is on birth control, and fans are weighing in. The speculation began after Dillard shared a blog post in which he candidly discussed the couple’s sex life. Duggar had previously shared a similar post, writing how couples should “have sex often.”

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. [laughing out loud]). And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!” she wrote.

Subsequently in Dillard’s post, which sparked speculation, the former Counting On star reiterated his wife’s message, writing: “Have lots of good sex! You both need this time together regularly (5-6 times (or more) a week is a good start). Guys, you need to keep yourself ‘joyfully available’ for your wife, because only you can fulfill certain desires she might have … And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re always available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone.”

Duggar shared the post on her Instagram, and it did not take long for fans to start commenting on the amount of sex that the couple seem to be boasting they have.

“5 or 6 times a week?!” one person exclaimed, then joking, “Ain’t nobody got time for that.”

“How are you guys having sex 5-6 times a week and you aren’t pregnant again?? You guys don’t believe in birth control so there are some lies in this somewhere. Lol,” someone else commented.

Dillard eventually replied to this comment, saying, “We never said we don’t believe in birth control… misconception (no pun intended) #547324. My parents waited 11 years to start having kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Each Christian family should follow God’s leading for their own family, regarding when and how many kids to have.”

Not everyone was critical of the couple however as many of their supporters also commented, with one saying, “It doesn’t matter what he said in this article, people will still find something to complain about. I honestly don’t understand why some people follow Jill if they are so dead set on hating on everything this woman posts. If you don’t want your marriage to be like what he described, then don’t model your marriage after it.”

