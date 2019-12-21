Demi Lovato Splits With Boyfriend Austin Wilson Just After Photo of Them Getting Cozy Surfaces

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Austin G. Wilson, have apparently split, according to the Daily Mail. The publication reported that the couple parted ways about a month after they made their relationship Instagram official.

Lovato reportedly confirmed the split herself, per the Daily Mail. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer communicated with a fan in a direct message and asked them not to send anything negativity Wilson’s way after the breakup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” she wrote to the fan. “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 30, 2019 at 7:44pm PDT

This news comes shortly after the two engaged in a rather cozy-looking photoshoot together with photographer Angelo Kritikos. While the shots are still up on Kritikos’ Instagram account, the pics can not be seen on either Lovato or Wilson’s. Additionally, the singer and her former beau have subsequently deleted all photos of one another on their respective social media accounts.

PEOPLE had a little more insight into the couple’s split. According to a source, Lovato is taking some time right now to focus on her own well-being.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” the source said. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

Fans might be shocked to hear that the two have split, especially since it was only in November that they took their relationship public. Lovato revealed that the pair were an item via Instagram. At the time, she posted a photo of herself and Wilson posing together as he gave her a kiss on the cheek. The snap has since been deleted from the singer’s Instagram account.

“Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” a source told PEOPLE when it was originally reported that the two were dating. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will & Grace.”

Between this split and her terrifying overdose ordeal, Lovato has been through quite a lot over the past year and a half. Right now, it’s clear that she’s focused on what’s most important — her own health and happiness. According to Shape, Lovato even opened up about those two very things during her appearance at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit in early November.

“All I have to say is, ‘I’m healthy,’” she explained during a conversation about body positivity. “In that statement, I express gratitude. I am grateful for my strength and things I can do with my body. I am saying, ‘I’m healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything.’”