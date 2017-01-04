Demi Lovato and Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos Ring in the New Year’s Together

Happy new year !!!! 🎉🎊 A photo posted by Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:21am PST

Demi Lovato rang in the new year with her new boyfriend, MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos.

According to HelloGiggles, the two were spotted on a date as they rang in the new year together! Lovato recently announced her break from Hollywood and has kept a low profile in both Hollywood and her dating life as well. Earlier this year Vasconcelos posted a picture of the two walking hand-in-hand after a date night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

❤️ A photo posted by Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Lovato was also linked to Luke Rockhold, another MMA fighter, but they called it quits last November.

The pair looks seemingly happy as they rang in the New Year, hopefully it’s nothing but happiness for this pair!

Related:

Demi Lovato Goes Back to Brunette

Watch: Mariah Carey Responds to Demi Lovato Shade on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Demi Lovato Comments Negatively on Fan’s Drawing of Her