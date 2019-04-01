Dean McDermott Snaps at ‘Holier-Than-Thou’ Parents Who ‘Mom Shamed’ Tori Spelling Over Muffins

Dean McDermott is coming to wife Tori Spelling‘s defense after she was mom shamed for saying muffins were a heathy snack for kids.

After Spelling faced a wave of criticism earlier in the week for suggesting that Little Bites muffins were a healthy snack for kids, McDermott took to Instagram on Friday to address the backlash and voice his support for his wife.

“I’VE HAD ENOUGH!! This is news worthy??” McDermott captioned the video. “Leave my wife @torispelling alone already!! It’s a post about a snack!! A Snack!! Do you not give your kids snacks?? What’s wrong with people??”

“Hey everybody I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want,” McDermott said in the video.

“She posted about a snack, it’s a snack people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies whatever. It’s a snack,” he continued. “She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?”

McDermott went on to directly address the “holier-than-thou” people who spoke out against his wife.

“Listen, to all you parents out there who think you are holier-than-thou, let he who is without sin cast the first stone okay?” he said. “It’s a snack people, get over it.”

McDermott’s anger was sparked after Spelling took to Instagram just days earlier to share a photo of her children and detailing how hectic life can be as a mom and how easy “snack time a balancing act” can be.

“This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them,” she wrote. “#Ad Thank you [Little Bites Snacks] for being yummy and kiddo approved ( my littles [love] the Chocolate Chip Muffins, Blueberry Muffins, and Strawberry Yogurt Muffins) while this mama bear is grateful that #lovelittlebites has no high fructose or corn syrup and is made with real ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.”

Spelling’s post was met with a wave of criticism from those condemning her for promoting an “unhealthy” snack.

“What you eat and feed your kids is up to you but please don’t promote this is as a healthy option,” one person wrote, adding that “sweets with refined sugar and no nutritional value for kids and then meal replacements and appetite suppression for adults. There’s nothing healthy about this diet.”

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are parents to Liam, 12, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.