David Hasselhoff Allegedly ‘Threw His Phone in Anger’ During Fit of Rage at Home

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts have only been married for only two months, but they might already be having problems according to a Daily Mail report.

Sources told the outlet that Roberts, 39, was overheard telling a bodyguard that Hasselhoff, 66, had “thrown his phone in anger” at their home in Los Angeles.

The bodyguard asked Roberts, “Was this at the house?” to which she replied, “Yes,” according to the sources.

It is not known what led Hasselhoff to throw his phone, paparazzi photographs show Hasselhoff holding a broken iPhone Tuesday. The couple were seen holding hands as they walked to a Calabasas deli.

The Baywatch actor met Roberts, a Welsh model, when he was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011. The two got engaged in 2016 and married on July 31 in Puglia, Italy.

Before the two got engaged, the couple admitted that their 27-year age gap made them reluctant to get married.

“To be honest, the reason I haven’t got married yet is because I know it’s not going to be a perfect relationship. We’re not going to grow old together, let’s face it,” Hasselhoff said in a 2015 interview, The Sun reports. “Sometimes I think I love her enough to say, ‘Go and find a man of your age and have a life. We had a great time and we love each other but… That would be horrible and it would probably take years to get over.”

In an interview with Closer Magazine in 2015, Roberts said The Hoff does not often act his age, adding, “I think everyone is drawn to a celebrity, but I really wasn’t drawn to David at first as I was concerned about the age gap. On paper, it sounds weird, but it’s not in real life.”

Roberts is Hasselhoff’s third wife. He was previously married to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989 and Pamela Bach from 1989 to 2006. He has two daughters, Taylor Ann and Hayley, with Bach.

After their wedding, Hasselhoff told OK! Magazine that he finally found true love with Roberts.

“This is the very first time I’ve been able to get on my knees and say will you marry me and follow up by getting married from my heart,” he said. “Hayley has married me for me and it’s a great moment.”

“David acts so much younger. He doesn’t see his age,” Roberts added. “I’m probably older than my years. I don’t feel like he’s that much older than me.”

Hasselhoff was recently seen in the Baywatch movie and appeared as himself in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. He was also in 2016’s Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

