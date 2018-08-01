David Hasselhoff Marries Model Hayley Roberts in Italy

David Hasselhoff is officially off the market!

The Baywatch star, 66, married Hayley Roberts, 38, in Italy Tuesday. The couple tied the knot seven years after they met at a UK hotel in 2011, when Roberts asked the actor for an autograph.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They dated for five years before Hasselhoff popped the question on a beach in Malibu in 2016, Entertainment Tonight reports.

PEOPLE reports the TV star flew out daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, to the southern region of Puglia for a small ceremony among close friends and family.

The actor recently gushed to ET about the upcoming nuptials.

“We’re gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy,” Hasselhoff told the outlet earlier this month. “My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the U.K. and a few places and then we’re gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy.”

After the wedding, the two plan on heading to the Maldives “and we’ll stay underwater for about two weeks.”

Before their engagement, Hasselhoff had opened up about his reluctance to tie the knot with Roberts because of their age gap.

“To be honest, the reason I haven’t got married yet is because I know it’s not going to be a perfect relationship. We’re not going to grow old together, let’s face it,” he told The Sun in 2015. “Sometimes I think I love her enough to say, ‘Go and find a man of your age and have a life. We had a great time and we love each other but… That would be horrible and it would probably take years to get over.”

In a 2015 interview with Closer Magazine, Roberts also admitted to being apprehensive about dating the actor because of the age difference.

“I think everyone is drawn to a celebrity, but I really wasn’t drawn to David at first as I was concerned about the age gap. On paper, it sounds weird, but it’s not in real life,” she said at the time. “David doesn’t act his age and he doesn’t look it either. He has the personality and energy of a 49-year-old. I find it hard to keep up with him sometimes!”

It seems as though the two lovers got over their fears.

Hasselhoff was previously married to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989 and Pamela Bach from 1989 to 2006. Bach and Hasselhoff have two daughters, Taylor Ann and Hayley.