‘Dark Phoenix’ Star Sophie Turner Drops a NSFW Joke About Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are still basking in newlywed bliss. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star recently made a NSFW reveal about her husband’s habits during an interview with Buzzfeed.

Turner, 23, was filmed playing with puppies while answering questions about the upcoming superhero film. During the interview, one of the puppies popped its head behind her blazer, and made a move toward her breast. The actress, who was answering a question about her “favorite part about filming Dark Phoenix” was surprised by the dog, whom she likened to Jonas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“OK! Alright,” she said with a giggle. “You know what? You remind me of my husband.”

BuzzFeed celebrity writer Christian Zamora tweeted the video out on Friday, mentioning Jonas in the message. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer replied with a simple winking emoji.

😏 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 7, 2019

Turner has has never shied away from making suggestive comments about her beau. In May, she left a comment in which she jokingly called the Jonas Brothers musician “Daddy” in the comment section of a photo from his Paper magazine shoot.

Jonas has returned the favor, albeit in a slightly more romantic way. He penned a song for Turner, which is featured on the Jonas Brothers’ fifth studio album, Happiness. In the song, called “Hesitate,” Jonas thanks Turner for helping him. He also promises to “take your pain / And put it on my heart.”

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, while they were in town for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Jonas, 29, explained to Harper’s Bazaar that they had to have a “legal marriage” before they could have their big wedding in Europe this summer. For that reason, they decided there was no better place to exchange vows.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” Jonas explained. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version.”

Turner previously discussed their decision to marry in Las Vegas, telling Net-A-Porter’s Porter Edit it wasn’t as spur-of-the-moment as fans believed. A bit of planning went into their big day.

“I think because there are so many annulments and divorces, you can’t just get the license at the chapel now, so it does take a little bit of planning,” she shared.

Online records, obtained by PEOPLE showed the couple applied for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada the day of their ceremony. The magazine reported they intend to tie the knot again in a formal setting in France this summer. An exact date hasn’t been revealed.