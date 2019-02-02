Danica Patrick Shares Photos From Adventurous New Zealand Vacation With Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers went on a romantic New Zealand vacation earlier this week, and shared some intimate photos from the beautiful experience.

Rodgers, 35, and Patrick, 36, made their debut at the 2018 ESPYs red carpet in July, although they were first spotted out in public together after Patrick confirmed their relationship in January 2018. In May 2018, the pair shared a very public kiss before Patrick’s final Daytona 500.

Patrick retired from professional racing after the 2017 season, but took part in the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2018 Indianapolis 500, which turned out to be her last race.

As for Rodgers, he had extra time on his hands this past week since the Green Bay Packers missed the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season. Rodgers still made the Pro Bowl at the end of the season. He is a two-time league MVP and won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Scroll on for a look at Patrick and Rodgers’ New Zealand vacation.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pier Jumping

Patrick shared a photo of the couple jumping from a pier on Jan. 29. “If you jump, I jump, right?” Patrick wrote in the caption, along with a blue heart emoji.

While Patrick was open about sharing photos from the trip, Rodgers did not post any on his own Instagram page.

Cliff Jumping

The pier jump was nowhere near as extreme as cliff bungee jump Patrick did on Jan. 28.

“I am scared of heights… So the most logical thing I could think of to help get over that – was bungee jump. It didn’t work,” Patrick wrote in the caption. “But, I just like to know that if I had to do something uncomfortable, I sure as shit could. Mind over matter.”

Beach Selfie

On Jan. 25, Patrick shared a selfie with Rodgers from the beach. She also included a view of their deck.

“In New Zealand they use helicopters like cars…. and this very remote lunch location was amazing [raised hands emoji]…. wherever it was,” Patrick wrote in the caption.

Deck View

Patrick included this view from the deck on their vacation.

Patrick told Jenny McCarthy in May that she met Rodgers in 2012, but did not really keep in touch frequently.

“It wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick explained. “We referred to each other as ‘Chicago’ and ‘Green Bay.’ It was very cute. Like the Capulets and the Montagues, you know.”

Kayaking

On Jan. 27, Patrick shared another gallery from a kayaking trip.

“He took me to the waterfall! ….and did most of the paddling! It looks like the water drops off in the distance but it’s flat all the way out to the ocean. Quite beautiful in Milford sound,” Patrick wrote. “Take some time to get out in nature! I know it’s really cold in some places, so even just opening up the curtains and letting natural light in can lift your mood.”

Rodgers at the Helm

The beautiful photos had Patrick’s fans jealous and reminiscing about their own trips to New Zealand.

“Awesome that you visited our beautiful corner of the world….thanks for sharing your wonderful pics,” one fan wrote.

“So happy for both of you to have found each other!” added another.

“Hopefully next year Rogers will not have time to canoe till after February, he definitely has another Super Bowl in him,” he said.

Mountain Views

Patrick was born in Beloit, Wisconsin and grew up as a fan of the Packers’ biggest rivals, the Chicago Bears. However, after she started dating Rodgers, she switched allegiances. She is now the “biggest Packers fan,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in July 2018.





Having a Good Time

Although Patrick has retired from racing, she is still in the public eye. Last summer, she became the first woman to host ESPN and ABC’s ESPY Awards.

“My first ESPYS was 2005, and I have been a fan, coming back every year since,” Patrick said in a statement when news broke of her hosting gig. “It is the biggest night of the year for sports. Every year, I leave feeling so inspired! I am excited to be able to help celebrate, laugh and cry about the past year in sports with everyone. It’s going to be a great night and one full of more than a few surprises.”