Why Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Broke Up

Aaron Rodgers and Oliva Munn were one the hottest couples in sports and Hollywood, and it looked like the two were going to get married. But the former couple surprised everyone in April 2017 when they announced they were breaking up. Rodgers has moved on by winning two more NFL MVP awards as quarterback for Green Bay Packers, while Munn has been in a relationship with John Mulaney since 2021 and has a child with him. But why did Rodgers and Munn break up?

There has been speculation about Rodgers not talking to his family when he began dating Munn. It's not clear if that's the reason the two called things off, but a source told PEOPLE in 2017 that they "remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."

(Photo: C Flanigan / Getty Images)

Rodgers keeps his private life private. However, he did open up about his relationship with Munn in an interview with ESPN just months after the breakup. "When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely ... it's difficult," he explained. "It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."

In 2018, Munn spoke to Andy Choen on Andy Cohen Live about the relationship and the rumors surrounding Rodgers' family. I just think it's really important to try to mend things in a family," Munn said. "At the end of the day, there are a lot of complications. "I don't think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it's not okay when you try to stand on someone's shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him."

In 2019, Munn told Catt Sadler that she had been in an "abusive" relationship, and many media outlets speculated it was Rodgers. "We had been in calm waters for a long time, it's always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized, Munn said. "I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like this, where you're just walking on eggshells and you're just happy anytime … you can breathe a little bit, even though you don't realize that you have a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You're taking in little sips of air."