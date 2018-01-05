Danica Patrick Turns Aside Aaron Rodgers Question With Silent Smile

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick avoided a question about a reported romance with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A videographer for The Blast caught up with the 35-year-old Patrick while she was in New York on Thursday. At the end of the interview, the videographer asked if there was any truth to the relationship rumors. She didn’t answer the question, only smiling as she got into her car.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 34-year-old Rodgers and Patrick went on a date in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” a witness told Terez Owens. “Danica didn’t waste anytime moving on from Ricky Stenhouse. This is on the extreme down low, as they both want to keep this quiet for now. It’s early but they are really hitting it off.”

The rumors of Patrick’s date with Rodgers comes less than a month after she ended her five-year relationship with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The couple confirmed their split to the Association Press, but gave no further statement.

In November, Patrick announced plans to retire from NASCAR after the season. She will drive in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 before walking away from the sport.

As for Rodgers, he missed part of the 2017 season, only playing in seven games after a collarbone injury. For the first time since 2008, he’s sitting at home during the NFL playoffs. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback dated actress Olivia Munn for three years.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Danica Patrick