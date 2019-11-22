‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Artem Chigvintsev Drops Loving Message to Nikki Bella for Her Birthday

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie just celebrated their 36th birthday and while fans everywhere wished the twins a happy birthday, Bella’s boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev‘s Instagram post caught the attention of many as he shared a gorgeous photo of the WWE wrestler with a sweet caption.

The two originally met when they were paired together on Dancing with the Stars during Season 25. The sweet duo didn’t become romantically involved until after her split from ex-fiancé John Cena.

“I get to just be me,” the birthday girl told E! News last month. “It’s kind of like my soul gets to have no filter, no makeup. Like, I fully live in my truth with him.”

Not only is she a fan, but so are some of her close friends including Nattie Neidhart when she said that she “really liked Artem” and that he was “really sweet” and a “total gentleman.”

Over the months, her man has consistently shown his love for her via social media for fans to see, but before they were officially a couple in the public eye, Bella received a little pressure from sister Brie to officially call him her boyfriend during one episode of Brie’s podcast after he had just flown from Europe to surprise his leading lady.

“Artem flew all the way from London to Napa Valley to meet me at BottleRock,” Bella said. “I hadn’t seen Artem for a week and a half and I’ll admit during that week and a half, I realized how much I missed my, beautiful, smart, handsome … dancer.”

That’s when her sister asked, “So are you saying you wanted to make him your boyfriend?”

“I’m not saying that,” Nikki replied with. “… What I’m saying is when he was gone I realized how much I missed him, like, tons. So I said, ‘Brie I want to have it on tape.’ Like, I haven’t seen Artem in so long, so film me. … But then it was so cute because I ran up to Artem and the driver was trying to ask for my photograph or photo or something, but I was like beelining for my man.”

Both were hesitant to rush things considering both had been hurt pretty bad in their past relationships, however, now, the two seem happier than ever!