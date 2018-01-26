Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Call It Quits After Months of Dating

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have called it quits.

A source told Us Weekly that the Hollywood couple has split after several months of dating, while another insider for Entertainment Tonight claims the Grey’s Anatomy star broke things off with Kelly months ago.

Williams and Kelly met around January 2017 when they shot a video game together in Paris, but it was not revealed until May that they were an item. “It’s been a few months,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re legit.”

The pair kept their relationship private and shared no photos together, but Friday Night Lights alum Kelly shut down rumors that her relationship with Williams caused his divorce. The Grey’s Anatomy star was previously married to Aryn Drake-Lee for five years before they filed for divorce in April.

In October, an Instagram user wrote on one of Kelly’s photos, “I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing.”

“They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f— off,” she replied.

Williams addressed his divorce, as well as the cheating rumors, while appearing in Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44” video. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years,” he said in the video, which was released in July. “And all of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Months after Williams and Drake-Lee’s divorce filing, the estranged pair are still in the thick of a custody battle over their kids, Sadie and Maceo.

According to court documents filed Monday, Drake-Lee claims Williams has a new girlfriend and alleges he has taken their kids “to the home of his girlfriend, whom they now refer to as ‘Mama C,’ on numerous occasions” since October 2017.

His estranged wife alleges Williams’ actions have broken their custody agreement, which orders that “neither parent will introduce the children to a boyfriend/girlfriend until the relationship has endured at least six months.” She has asked that his request for more custody of the children be denied.

On January 18, Williams reportedly agreed to pay Drake-Lee $33,242 for December 2017 and will make monthly payments of $50,695 per month starting Jan. 1, 2018, per an agreement signed by both parties. Williams also agreed to share half of any residuals received for his acting work between September 1, 2012, and April 10, 2017.

The agreement will remain in place until the death of one of the parties, Drake-Lee remarries or until a judge modifies the agreement on a later date.

Despite the drama, sources close to Williams told ET he is the “happiest” he’s ever been.

“He’s so free. He’s making the choices he wants for himself and the kids. When Jesse is not working, he is with his kids,” an insider said.