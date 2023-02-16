Chelsea Handler Rips Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro After They Mocked Her for Having No Kids

Chelsea Handler blasted Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro after they weighed in on her "childless woman" sketch. On Valentine's Day, Handler posted a comedy video about "the day in the life of a childless woman," sparking a feud between the TV personalities. Carlson was so enraged by the video that he called Handler "an aging, deeply unlikeable woman who never had kids." A misogynistic rant by Carlson's guest, right-wing radio host Jesse Kelly, worsened matters. According to Kelly, Handler's "womb resembles a dried-up tumbleweed blowing down an old western town," adding her "Valentine's date for the 10th year in a row is a 10-year-old copy of 'Magic Mike' and a half-full bottle of Xanax, and you're trying to pretend like you're happy, but you're not happy." Ben Shapiro also commented, saying it was "written all over her face how miserable she is."

"Wow," Handler replied in a video posted to her Twitter account. "Why would I even need my own children when I get to hear these crybabies all the time?…You guys seem so triggered by me. I mean, my goodness, Tucker, I think it is time for you to ask yourself a serious question: Are you really upset about how much freedom I have? Or are you upset that you haven't been able to take it away from me yet?" Handler gave a "quick shout-out" to Shapiro, saying, "Thank you for helping my cause of not having children. Who needs the birth control pill when your voice is 100 percent effective?""I think we both know that you are hate-masturbating to me," said Handler about Carlson watching her videos. "And I'm down with that!" The comedian, who had temporarily replaced Trevor Noah as host of The Daily Show, posted the video last week titled "A Day In The Life of a Childless Woman," which depicted a number of exaggerated daily tasks. The sketch received nearly 21 million views since it was posted to Twitter on Feb. 10.

Handler has frequently spoken out about her decision not to have children in the past. She recently discussed how women are constantly pressured to have children and how society does not represent child-free adults. "[There are] some overtures to women and men out there, and anyone who doesn't identify as either, that you are not defined by the children that you bring into the world [and] that you're not defined by your relationships or being married," Handler said during a Today show appearance. According to the former Chelsea Lately host, the pressure to have children is high, "especially for women. "As a woman, I'm so sick – and have been so sick – of being asked that question repeatedly when I've made my views so clear to people," she said before admitting that more representation is needed for "people in this world that just want to be living their lives and live out loud and loving hard without a family and without that kind of societal construct."