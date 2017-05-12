Country Star Thomas Rhett Welcomes Daughter With Wife Lauren Akins

Everyone meet Willa Gray Akins! I can’t believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼 We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can’t wait to watch her grow up! #daddyforreal @laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 12, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

It’s a sweet day for Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins! After announcing this past February that they were expecting a daughter and adopting a child from Africa this spring, the country crooner and his wife can officially say hello to the newest addition in their growing family — Willa Gray Akins.

Rhett and Akins took to their Instagram accounts Friday to share the first images of their adorable daughter.

“I can’t believe our daughter is finally home,” Rhett captioned. “We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can’t wait to watch her grow up!”

Akins also took to Instagram to share their first precious moments together with a carousel of images. Sharing that she is “freaking out” that their daughter is now home.

“Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally,” she wrote. “Little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago [and] we’re sooooo happy we just can’t stand it.”

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on May 12, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Akins added several heart emojis and added a special note to her parents, calling them “Parents of the Year.”

“Thank you mom [and] dad for bringing her home since this pregnant mama is officially grounded due to baby Akins [number two] coming in August,” she wrote.

The photographs were shot by Kailey Dickerson, who Akins reveals traveled back and forth with her to Uganda.

The 27-year-old mom also shared her love and appreciation to her friends and family, saying, “Y’all have walked through and prayed through every single moment of this adoption with us, were our ROCKS through it all, kept it a secret, and truly had faith [and] hope for us when we felt like we had none left. I could cry thinking about each one of you-y’all know who you are [and] we are beyond blessed with our community God has given us. We love y’all more than any words could come close to describing. I might just throw you all a giant party celebrating y’all.”

We cannot wait to see more images as the months go by and sweet Willa Gray becomes a big sister. Congrats to the happy family!

