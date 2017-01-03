Country Star Sam Hunt Is Engaged

Mohaler! A photo posted by (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

Sorry ladies, country singer Sam Hunt popped the question to his longtime off-and-on girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, Sounds Like Nashville says according to a source from Hunt’s team.

It’s been a great year for the grammy-nominated singer who also just released his first 2017 single “Drinkin’ Too Much,” after midnight on January 1 in which he apologizes to Fowler by name.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio,” he sings. “I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me.”

“You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you,” he says. “Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”

Fans shouldn’t be too surprised about the engagement since Hunt has been posting photos of a dark-haired woman on his Instagram for months now. In fact, there was a photo posted from one of Sam’s band members showing the couple hanging with Hunt’s band and group. The rumor mill has been spinning for awhile with some even suspecting the ring on Fowler’s finger meant they were engaged.

The source says that it’s still not clear when they became engaged, but that it was a surprise engagement party in Nashville.

Listen to Hunt’s new song about his lady here!

Quite the crew here 😎 Photo cred @_b_u_r_k_e_ #breakoutnashville #thekidnapping #samhunt #samhuntnation #samhuntfans A photo posted by Official Fan Instagram (@sam_hunt_fans) on Dec 2, 2016 at 2:14am PST

