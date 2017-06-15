Watch: Country Singer Thomas Rhett’s Romantic Gesture for Expectant Wife Will Make You Swoon

A post shared by artisti (@artistidimusica) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Country singer, Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins might be busy as new parents to their adopted daughter, Willa Gray, but that doesn't mean the two aren't keeping those flames alive.

Akins, who is expecting the couple's first biological child this August took to Instagram on Sunday to share that her "cankles are the size of Texas" after a week of CMA Fest with her husband and friends.

But in an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday by Akins, the two lovebirds are seen indulging in a cute moment with Rhett massaging her swollen feet.

As the 27-year-old new mom reclines on a bed, her mega country star husband sweetly applies lotion on her feet and legs, massaging every nook and cranny. When she giggles from behind the camera lens, Rhett asks, "Are you filming me?"

"You're so awesome honey," she gushes.

The two, who married in 2012, recently adopted young Willa from Uganda and has already been bonding with her daddy. Earlier this week, Rhett shared a video to his Instagram featuring him and his little girl sporting similar shoes.

Thanks @carterhamric for Willa's first pair of Jordan's. we are looking good👌 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

"When you've got just too much swag going on in your house. When you and your daughter are wearing the same shoes you say, 'What's up?'" he says in the clip.

From the looks of it, Rhett and his darling family are going to have an incredible Father's Day this weekend!

Photo credit: Instagram / @thomasrhettakins

