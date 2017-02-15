Country Singer RaeLynn Reveals Her Husband Enlisted in the Military

IMPORTANT: My husband has always supported me in everything that I’ve wanted to do, yesterday began a new adventure for us. Joshua left for basic training to serve in our military and serve his Country. Saying I’m proud doesnt scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way. Please keep him in your prayers, thank you all for the support… prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. Im thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already ❤ A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:10am PST

RaeLynn recently shared life-changing news with her fans on social media. The country singer and former The Voice contestant revealed on Instagram that her husband, Joshua Davis, has enlisted in the military, Taste of Country reports.

“My husband has always supported me in everything that I’ve wanted to do, yesterday began a new adventure for us. Joshua left for basic training to serve in our military and serve his country,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple on Tuesday, Feb. 14.



Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Inside RaeLynn’s Rustic Wedding – Photo Booth With Guests Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“Saying I’m proud doesn’t scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way. Please keep him in your prayers, thank you all for the support… prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. I’m thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already,” she writes.

Although RaeLynn celebrated her first Valentine’s Day as a married woman alone, she couldn’t be more proud of her husband. Military life is not a new territory for the singer because her brother serves in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Related:

Another Wedding for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Share a Big Smooch While on Mini-Vacay

This Couple’s Sexy Acroyoga and Stretching Routine Is Almost Too Hot to Handle