Country Singer and Longtime Partner Reveal Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Adam Mac. The "Boy Like Me" singer, 34, is engaged after his partner of seven years, Lee Pfund, dropped to one knee and popped the question last month, Mac telling his followers on Instagram, "my eyes and my heart are overflowing."

The Jan. 30 engagement came by way of a new addition to their family, Mac telling PEOPLE that he and his now-fiancé welcomed another French bulldog named Pearl into their home. Although Pfund, a real estate broker in Nashville, "was very passionate that we could not have another dog," as they already have a French bulldog named Priscilla, when Mac "saw that there were puppies born from Priscilla's sister, I knew I wanted one." It was just after they brought Pearl home that Pfund dropped to one knee.

"When we got home from getting our new dog, Pearl, [Pfund] put a collar on her and told me to turn around. He was on one knee, and I could see Pearl's little collar dangling there. On one side, it said, 'Will you,' and the other side said, 'Marry me.' I was just like, 'Are you for real?'" the LGBTQ+ country music artist recalled. "And then I cried. And then we kissed. I was so overstimulated. I didn't think the puppy was going to happen, and I certainly didn't think it was going to lead to a proposal."

Mac admitted that he was "just totally blown out of the water" in shock when Pfund did pop the question. Just weeks earlier, the couple traveled to Mexico with friends over New Year's Eve, Mac admitting that he "kind of thought if Lee was going to propose to me then. And then when he didn't, it was just kind of off my radar. So then when he did ask, I was just totally blown out of the water. I could not believe when it happened the way it happened."

The engagement was a long time coming. The country crooner and Pfund first met seven years ago at the 2017 CMA Fest, Mac noting that his fiancé "wasn't even really a country music fan, but his mom had dragged him to that show that night. They saw Maren Morris, and he fell in love. That was kind of what really got him into country music." The couple later met at a bar after the show, Mac telling PEOPLE went to The Diner, which is this place downtown near Printers Alley. It was love at first veggie burger. We both ordered veggie burgers."

Reflecting on their relationship, Mac said, "I feel so lucky to have found someone as weird as I am, because we are just obsessed with each other." The couple is now in wedding planning mode, Mac revealing, "what we really want to do is go out to the desert, get married, and spend a few days there just soaking up all the love. And then, we will come back to Nashville and just do a big reception for all our family and friends."